Philadelphia Marathon 2021: Men's and Women's Top Finishers and Results

AP Photo/ Joseph Kaczmarek

Mike Chesire and Leslie Sexton raced their way to victories at the 2021 Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday.

Chesire finished with a time of 2:13:28 to defeat Dylan Gearinger, who had led the race at the 30-kilometer mark. Donald Cowart, Ashenafi Ketema Birhana and Lyle O'Brien rounded out the top five for the men's side.

Sexton turned in a dominant performance to finish the marathon in 2:28:34, more than two minutes ahead of Lexie Thompson. She led the race at the 10K, halfway and 30K marks on her way to victory.

Hirut Guangul, Kerry Allen and Pamela Cherotich rounded out the top five on the women's side.

The Philadelphia Marathon was being held for the first time since 2019 after the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chesire is the first American man to win the event since 2014. His time of 2:13:28 broke an all-time record that was previously held by Tadesse Dabi (2018).

Sexton is the first Canadian to capture the Philly Marathon since 2005.