College Football Coaches Poll 2021: Week 13 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

The College Football Playoff Committee may have just lost its last excuse to keep Cincinnati out of the Top Four.

Oregon's blowout loss to Utah didn't shake up the latest Coaches Poll much, with Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Cincinnati staying stagnant in the Top Four, but it will cause some movement when the committee reconvenes ahead of Tuesday's announcement.

Here's a look at how the coaches see things at the top of the sport:

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Cincinnati

5. Notre Dame

6. Michigan

7. Oklahoma State

8. Ole Miss

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oregon

12. Iowa

13. Michigan State

14. Texas A&M

15. BYU

16. Houston

17. Pitt

18. Wisconsin

19. Utah

20. Texas-San Antonio

21. Wake Forest

22. San Diego State

23. UL Lafayette

24. NC State

25. Kentucky

Oregon never stood a chance in its trip to Utah, with the Utes getting out to a 28-0 halftime lead before breezing to an easy victory. Tavion Thomas rushed for three touchdowns as Utah put itself in position for a Pac-12 championship.

"It really was a tough situation for them coming out and being down 28-0," Utes coach Kyle Whittingham told reporters. "That was really the biggest portion of the game and the thing that really give us a ton of momentum."

Ohio State positioned itself as a clear playoff team, wresting control of the Big Ten with a 56-7 win over Michigan State. C.J. Stroud threw for 432 yards and six touchdowns to put himself at or near the top of Heisman lists. The Buckeyes will play Michigan next week for a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game.

"We've got everything riding on this thing coming up right around the corner," Ohio State coach Ryan Day told reporters. "And I got to tell you, the game wasn't even over yet and I was thinking about it. There's just so much going on here."

Wake Forest's 48-27 loss to Clemson was the only other upset in a quiet week for college football, though that game was an upset in ranking only. The Tigers have reeled off four straight victories and still have a shot at reaching the ACC Championship Game if Wake Forest loses at Boston College next week.