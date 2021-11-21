Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz Trolls Florida's Dan Mullen with Star Wars Reference

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz had a little fun following his team's 24-23 overtime win over Florida at home on Saturday, pulling his hoodie up a la Darth Vader and saying "may the force be with you" to assembled reporters as he closed his postgame press conference, per Andrew Kauffman of ABC 17 News.

That moment was a bit of a clapback at Florida football head coach Dan Mullen, who dressed up as Darth Vader after his team beat Missouri 41-17 on Halloween last year, as noted by Gators Territory's Nick de la Torre.

Missouri earned the victory Saturday after Drinkwitz's call to go for two following a Tyler Badie touchdown run led to a successful conversion and win following a Connor Bazelak pass to Daniel Parker Jr.

The Tigers moved to 6-5 with the win. The Gators fell to 5-6.