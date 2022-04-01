5-Star DL Lebbeus Overton Commits to Texas A&M over Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma

Rusty Mansell, 247Sports.com

Lebbeus Overton, a 5-star defensive lineman out of Milton (Georgia) High School, has chosen to play college ball at Texas A&M.

Overton chose the Aggies after naming Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M as his final five schools, according to Peter Warren of On3.com

247Sports previously ranked Overton as third overall on its class of 2023 composite list and first among defensive linemen.

However, Warren noted Overton reclassified to the 2022 class in early February where he currently sits at No. 18 overall and the 5th rated defensive lineman on 247Sports.

Overton fielded 26 offers, including ones from Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Ohio State, and he named a top 12 on Aug. 25, 2021, in an interview with Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports:

"Clemson, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Florida, USC, LSU, North Carolina and Kentucky. Really it was based off I have the best communication with each of these schools from day one so just building that relationship with each school and going from from there and narrowing down schools, this is who I’m really feeling."

Overton is notably a legacy at Oklahoma, where his father, Milton, played from 1991-95.

It's easy to see why the 6'4½", 265-pound Overton is commanding so much attention.

Of note, he has put up monstrous high school stats, with MaxPreps crediting him with 50.5 sacks and 257 tackles in 46 games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The versatile player has also suited up at defensive end, defensive tackle and even tight end for Milton, and he received a glowing scouting report from 247Sports' Gabe Brooks on March 1, 2021:

"Adequate height with great length (around plus-6) that translates to varying roles in multiple fronts. Ample snaps as an end and a tackle in a four-man front. Also has gotten reps at in-line tight end and plays basketball as well. Functional athleticism is obvious on tape and supported by encouraging testing in Summer 2020 and Spring 2021. Pursuit speed and effort stand out. Active vs. the run with stack-and-shed ability. Showed expanded pass-rush nuance as a sophomore with a dangerous spin move off the edge."

"Also displayed strong rip that worked inside and from the edge. Good lateral range. Combination of physical tools and athleticism make for difficult blocking assignment. Play strength is not in question. Massive production as a sophomore (21.5 sacks, six FF) and freshman (19 sacks). Pass-rush ceiling will continue to rise as dip-and-bend ability improves. Ultimate positional home depends on physical development and scheme, but looks like one of the nation's top prospects regardless of position in the 2023 class."

Brooks called Overton a future first-round draft pick as well.

A potential call from an NFL team on the opening night of the draft is still years away, but for now, Overton is set on becoming a game-changer for Texas A&M, which has landed one of the best class of 2023 prospects available and already had the top-ranked Class of 2022, per 247Sports.com's Composite Rankings.

Suffice to say, Jimbo Fisher is having himself a superb recruiting cycle. The Aggies are for real.