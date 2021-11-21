UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Flagged for Signing USC Fan's Hat After Touchdown

Harry How/Getty Images

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after signing a USC fan's hat upon scoring a second-quarter touchdown in his team's 62-33 road win over the Trojans on Saturday.

Thompson-Robinson scored on a four-yard run to give UCLA a 27-10 lead with 2:13 left in the half. He then saw the fan extend his hand with the hat, and the Bruin signal-caller was happy to oblige even if he rooted for the arch rival.

Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times got the scoop surrounding the interaction.

Thompson-Robinson didn't have to worry about officiating postgame when he met with 12-year-old Declin Manz to take a selfie:

The senior out of Las Vegas finished the game with 349 passing yards, four touchdowns (two interceptions) and another 46 rushing yards and two scores in UCLA's 29-point win.