UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Flagged for Signing USC Fan's Hat After Touchdown

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Flagged for Signing USC Fan's Hat After TouchdownNovember 21, 2021
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after signing a USC fan's hat upon scoring a second-quarter touchdown in his team's 62-33 road win over the Trojans on Saturday.
FOX College Football @CFBONFOX
Can't leave the fans hanging 😂✍️🧢 <a href="https://twitter.com/DoriansTweets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DoriansTweets</a> made sure to sign a fan's hat after scoring a TD for <a href="https://twitter.com/UCLAFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UCLAFootball</a> <a href="https://t.co/8DPs0LfPfo">pic.twitter.com/8DPs0LfPfo</a>
Thompson-Robinson scored on a four-yard run to give UCLA a 27-10 lead with 2:13 left in the half. He then saw the fan extend his hand with the hat, and the Bruin signal-caller was happy to oblige even if he rooted for the arch rival.
Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times got the scoop surrounding the interaction.
Ben Bolch @latbbolch
Declin Manz, 12, a lifelong Trojans fan, wanted to get UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s signature on a hat at halftime because DTR had thrown him a glove at the Coliseum two years ago. So when DTR scored, Declin gave him his hat and got the memory of a lifetime. <a href="https://t.co/DW852PS1SX">pic.twitter.com/DW852PS1SX</a>
Thompson-Robinson didn't have to worry about officiating postgame when he met with 12-year-old Declin Manz to take a selfie:
The senior out of Las Vegas finished the game with 349 passing yards, four touchdowns (two interceptions) and another 46 rushing yards and two scores in UCLA's 29-point win.