Lenoir-Rhyne TE Omari Alexander Dies from Multiple Gunshot Wounds in North Carolina

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Omari Alexander, a redshirt freshman who played football at Lenoir-Rhyne University, was found shot to death inside a car at the Civitan Court Apartment complex in Hickory, North Carolina, early Saturday morning.

Samantha Gilstrap and Marvin Beach of WCCB Charlotte provided more information:

"Upon arrival, officers say the found a black 2015 Chevrolet Camaro with the engine running in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

"When officers approached the car, they say they found an unresponsive 19-year-old Black man, Omari Alexander, sitting in the driver’s sear with multiple gunshot wounds.

"Officers attempted to provide medical aid to Alexander until medics arrived at the scene, but Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene."

Lenoir-Rhyne confirmed the 19-year-old's death on Saturday:

Per Walter Hermann of Fox 46 Charlotte, no arrests have been made thus far. According to WBTV, no suspect information has been released.

Alexander is listed as a tight end on the Bears roster. He attended Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte before arriving at Lenoir-Rhyne.

The Bears played Saturday, losing in the first round of the Division II playoffs against Bowie State in Bowie, Maryland.