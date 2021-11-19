Celtics, NBA Rename Gym in Boston After Former Kentucky Star Terrence Clarke

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics and the NBA are honoring the life of Terrence Clarke by unveiling a new court at the Vine St. Community Center in Boston, which is where the former Kentucky guard grew up playing basketball.

The court features Clarke's initials and No. 5 in a blue heart at center court. It also has a quote from the Boston native on the sideline which reads, "I want to be that guy for everyone in the city."

Clarke was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles on April 22, just a few months before the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old averaged 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game during his first season at Kentucky and was projected to be a second-round pick.

The NBA made Clarke an honorary pick in the 2021 draft.