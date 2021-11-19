Celtics, NBA Rename Gym in Boston After Former Kentucky Star Terrence Clarke

Celtics, NBA Rename Gym in Boston After Former Kentucky Star Terrence ClarkeNovember 20, 2021
The Boston Celtics and the NBA are honoring the life of Terrence Clarke by unveiling a new court at the Vine St. Community Center in Boston, which is where the former Kentucky guard grew up playing basketball.
The court features Clarke's initials and No. 5 in a blue heart at center court. It also has a quote from the Boston native on the sideline which reads, "I want to be that guy for everyone in the city."
John Karalis 🇬🇷 @RedsArmy_John
Boston Celtics, along with the NBA, city of Boston, and New Balance, unveil new court at Vine St. Community Center to be renamed in honor of Terrence Clarke. The full renovation of the entire gym will be revealed on Sunday. <a href="https://t.co/3zPHCLcxrj">pic.twitter.com/3zPHCLcxrj</a>
Clarke was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles on April 22, just a few months before the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old averaged 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game during his first season at Kentucky and was projected to be a second-round pick.
The NBA made Clarke an honorary pick in the 2021 draft.