5-Star DL David Hicks Commits to Texas A&M Over Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, More

Photo Credit: Jordan Scruggs, 247Sports

David Hicks, a 5-star defensive line prospect out of Texas, has committed to Texas A&M.

ESPN's Tom VanHaaren reported the defensive standout's selection of the Aggies on Wednesday.

Hicks is rated as the ninth overall player and top-ranked defensive lineman in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also listed as the top-ranked prospect out of Texas.

National recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna provided a scouting report on the 6'4", 270-pound defensive lineman out of Allen High School:

"Possesses ideal size and growth potential to add additional weight to frame. Displays good athleticism and shows the ability to play multiple roles in a four-man front. Three-sport athlete with a dynamic track and field background. Flashes an explosive first step while exhibiting good foot and body quickness off the line of scrimmage. Shows the ability to bend the edge while possessing good burst to close ability. Demonstrates good play strength at the point of attack and an ability to play with power. Versatile defender that can beat you with speed, quickness, and power on the perimeter and on the interior. Plays the run better than he plays at this point in his development. Project him to move inside as a 4-3 interior lineman as he continues to grow and develop into his frame but does have the athletic capability to maintain a presence on the edge."

While Hicks has a long career ahead of him, he definitely has NFL potential if he continues developing at the same rate throughout college.

Hicks had been projected to land with the Aggies despite offers from just about every major program in the country, including Clemson, LSU and Notre Dame. He previously told Cleveland.com that he had his eyes on Texas A&M's program for a long time.

"It's crazy, to say the least," Hicks said. "Me being real close with the program since the eighth grade it’s always been a place that I’ve liked."

Hicks becomes the second five-star prospect in the 2023 class to join the Aggies.