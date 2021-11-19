Pelicans' DiDi Louzada Suspended 25 Games for Violating PED Policy

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA announced Friday that New Orleans Pelicans forward Didi Louzada was suspended 25 games without pay for a violation of the league's anti-drug program.

Louzada, who's split time between the Pelicans and the G League's Birmingham Squadron, tested positive for the steroid drostanolone and testosterone.

