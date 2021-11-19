Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin to Attend Arch Manning's Game amid No. 1 QB's Recruitment

AP Photo/Ted Jackson

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin confirmed that he will be in attendance when quarterback Arch Manning and Isidore Newman face Episcopal in the quarterfinals of the Division III LHSAA playoffs in Louisiana on Friday.

Kiffin made it official with the following tweet Friday morning:

According to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, a change in NCAA recruiting rules now allows college head coaches to promote recruiting trips to high schools.

Ole Miss is one of several programs known to be in the running for Manning, who is rated as a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports.

Along with Ole Miss, 247Sports lists Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Texas as the schools that have offered Manning a scholarship and are in hot pursuit of the promising signal-caller.

Manning is the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, and the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning.

Both Eli and Archie played their college football at Ole Miss, making the Rebels strong candidates to potentially land Arch.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

After throwing for 1,922 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while leading Isidore Newman to a 9-1 record and a trip to the state semifinals last season, Manning has thrown for 1,327 yards, 17 touchdowns and three picks, while also rushing for 283 yards and four scores in six games this season, per MaxPreps.

Gabe Brooks, a recruiting analyst for 247Sports, projects Manning as an eventual first-round pick in the NFL draft thanks to his elite all-around skill set.

Ole Miss is 8-2 and ranked No. 12 in the nation, meaning it is in the midst of its best season since going 10-3 in 2015.

The Rebs have been carried by their high-powered offense, as they ranked 15th in the country with 36.9 points per game and are led by quarterback Matt Corral, who is a Heisman Trophy candidate in Kiffin's offense.

Ole Miss is peaking at the right time in terms of appealing to Manning, and Kiffin's presence at the Isidore Newman game on Friday could go a long way toward helping Mississippi secure Arch in the near future.