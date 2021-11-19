Kansas' Jared Casey Signs Multiple NIL Deals After Game-Winning Catch vs. Texas

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Kansas walk-on Jared Casey has signed multiple name, image and likeness (NIL) contracts since his game-winning catch on a two-point conversation in the Jayhawks' 57-56 upset of Texas on Saturday.

Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star reported Thursday that Casey inked a deal with a local Applebee's, which included an $800 cash payout and $1,000 in gift cards for the restaurant.

"My go-to is just a regular bacon cheeseburger. My friends always make fun of me because wherever we go, I'm like, 'Yeah, I'll take a cheeseburger,'" Casey joked.

The freshman fullback/tight end told Newell he'll use a portion of the endorsement money to treat some of his teammates to a meal.

Casey is also working with the Lewis Automotive Group, which owns two car dealerships in Kansas. His brother, Justin, told ESPN's Chris Low any type of NIL deal that includes getting to use a new car would be a major help.

"He's put a lot of miles on that little Kia of his going back and forth from Plainville to Lawrence," Justin said.

In addition, Casey has been contacted about a potential shirt deal, per Low.

His sudden surge into the spotlight will include feature stories on both Fox's Big Noon Kickoff and ESPN's College GameDay before Saturday's college football slate kicks off, according to Newell.

Casey and the Jayhawks (2-8) visit TCU (4-6) for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff Saturday afternoon.