Zac Stacy Arrested on Multiple Charges After Attacking Ex-Girlfriend on Video

Wesley Hitt/AAF/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy was arrested in Florida on Thursday night after being shown on video violently attacking his ex-girlfriend in front of their 5-month-old child on Saturday.

Kenneth Garger of the New York Post reported Stacy, who's being held in Orange County Jail, was charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

TMZ Sports obtained video which showed Stacy punching a woman, later identified as former girlfriend Kristin Evans, multiple times before throwing her into a television and their child's bouncy chair.

Evans filed for a restraining order on Monday. She stated in court documents Stacy also attacked her on multiple other occasions, including an August dispute about rent money and a September confrontation where he slapped her, per TMZ.

"He physically assaulted me several times because he wanted the money back he gave me for our rent," Evans wrote. "He punched my legs, slapped me, picked me up by my arms, and threw me into my window, which broke. I had glass in my feet that I removed myself."

Police in Florida had moved Evans to a different location while they conducted the search for Stacy, per TMZ. He faces upwards of 15 years in prison if convicted on the two felony charges.

"[Zac] has escalated violence since May while I was pregnant. He also assaulted me just weeks before our son was born. He will not stop. He will kill me and he feels justified in his actions," Evans wrote in court documents.

Stacy was a fifth-round pick out of Vanderbilt in the 2013 draft. He played for the St. Louis Rams and New York Jets during a three-year NFL career.

The 30-year-old Alabama native went on to play for the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2018 and the AAF's Memphis Express in 2019.