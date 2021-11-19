Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris' Fantasy Outlook After Patriots' Win vs. Falcons

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

It appears New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has taken a liking to rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Stevenson entered Thursday night's 25-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons with 55 carries for 236 yards and three touchdowns. His biggest game of the season came last week against the Cleveland Browns when he rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

The 23-year-old followed up that performance with another impressive one against Atlanta, leading the Patriots with 12 carries for 69 yards despite Damien Harris (10 carries for 57 yards) being back in the lineup after missing Week 10 with a concussion.

So, given Stevenson's second consecutive big night, let's take a look at his and Harris' fantasy outlook.

At this point, Stevenson would appear to be a solid addition for fantasy managers entering Week 12, when he'll take on the Tennessee Titans. Mike Vrabel's defense is giving up 4.4 yards per carry this season, and Stevenson entered Thursday averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

Harris figures to continue being New England's top running back this season, though his fantasy ceiling is lower than it was a few weeks ago because Stevenson projects to take a decent chunk of his carries.

Neither is a must-start, but both are playable at RB2 or flex.

Stevenson is rostered in 61 percent of Yahoo Sports fantasy leagues.

Other Patriots running backs include Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor, but Bolden had just three touches Thursday night, while Taylor didn't see the field.