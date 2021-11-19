Penn State's James Franklin Reportedly Says He's 'Not Going Anywhere' Amid USC Rumors

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Amid rumors about his future with Penn State football, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin said he is "not going anywhere" while speaking at the State College Quarterback Club on Wednesday, per Neil Rudel of the Altoona Mirror.

Recent reports have linked Franklin to USC as the school looks to replace Clay Helton, who was fired in September.

Franklin has been head coach of the Nittany Lions since 2014. He also coached the Vanderbilt Commodores from 2011-13. The 49-year-old is 66-32 at Penn State and has one Big Ten title, a win in the Fiesta Bowl and Cotton Bowl.

Penn State is 6-4 this season. The Nittany Lions got out to a 5-0 start before losing to Iowa, Illinois and Ohio State. They defeated Maryland after those three straight defeats but lost to Michigan on Saturday.

Franklin has addressed his future with Penn State several times this season, most recently during his weekly press conference Tuesday, via 247Sports:

"We've been in the same situation before, and we've had really strong seasons. I think you're also in a situation, obviously, this year where we've lost some games that we had a chance to win and our record looks a little bit different. So I get people are trying to connect the dots. All the things that I'm able to control, I'm controlling. But I get it. I understand the business. I understand people's concerns.

"Again, I would just say, looking at my my track record over my time here — eight years — my actions and my behaviors. I think have been consistent since I've been here."

In addition to USC, Franklin has been linked to LSU. The Tigers are parting ways with head coach Ed Orgeron at the end of the 2021 season. Lincoln Riley and Jimbo Fisher have also been linked to the LSU job, among others.