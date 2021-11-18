Video Shows Ex-NFL RB Zac Stacy Attacking Ex-Girlfriend; Restraining Order Requested

AP Photo/Mel Evans

(Warning: This article contains descriptions of domestic violence, which may be distressing to some readers.)

TMZ Sports has released video Wednesday showing former NFL running back Zac Stacy attacking his former partner and the mother of their five-month-old son, who was on the couch as the attack happened Saturday at the woman's Florida home.

The graphic and disturbing video shows Stacy punching his former partner in the head before throwing her across the room and into a television, which proceeds to fall on her. Stacy then stands over her and appears to throw something at her head before forcefully picking her up.

TMZ reports that the woman has applied for a restraining order for her and her son, though that hasn't been confirmed with police. TMZ also stated that the woman called police after the attack but that Stacy left before they arrived.

Stacy's former partner says she was treated at the hospital for bruises and a possible head wound. TMZ reached out to Stacy and his attorney but had not heard back at the time of the article's publication Wednesday.

Stacy played in the NFL from 2013 to 2015. The former Vanderbilt Commodore spent two years with the St. Louis Rams before playing the 2015 season on the New York Jets.