Clemson WR Justyn Ross Will Have Surgery on Foot Injury, Prepare for 2022 NFL Draft

The Clemson Tigers football team could be without its best playmaker for the rest of the season.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday that wide receiver Justyn Ross will undergo surgery on his foot that is likely to keep him out for the final two games of the year. Swinney said he's unsure of Ross' availability for a potential bowl game, so the focus will be on getting him ready for the NFL Scouting Combine.

"That's the plan. Get him well," Swinney said, per The Athletic. "It's not going to take long for him to get back well. We'll see where he is."

Ross, a redshirt junior, has been playing with a stress fracture in his foot this season but he re-aggravated the injury in Saturday's win over UConn. He went down in the first quarter and was later seen wearing a walking boot and using crutches. Ross leads the team with 46 receptions, 514 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

"It's amazing what he's been able to do," Swinney said. "His toughness is second to none. His last play of his career is the epitome of Justyn Ross. Just tough and fighting every ounce."

Ross missed the entire 2020 season after being diagnosed with a congenital fusion in his spine. The condition could have ended his playing career, but he underwent surgery and received medical clearance to play this year.

"One of the greatest blessings of my life was being able to watch Justyn Ross play football for the last 10 games," Swinney said. "If that's his last play [for Clemson], I'm thankful."

Ross made an immediate splash when he arrived at Clemson in 2018. As a freshman, he had 46 catches for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. He followed that up with 66 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore. If his college career is indeed over, Ross finishes with 158 receptions, 2,379 yards and 20 touchdowns in less than three full seasons.

Clemson (7-3) will go for its fourth straight win in a home game against No. 10 Wake Forest (9-1) on Saturday.