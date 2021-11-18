Georgia LB Adam Anderson Being Investigated by Police for 2nd Rape Allegation

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

A second rape allegation has been made against Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson, who was already suspended from the team indefinitely and under investigation by Athens, Georgia police after a 21-year-old woman said that the senior raped her on Oct. 29.

During Anderson's bond hearing Wednesday, a second woman said he raped her. Athens-Clarke County police told The Athletic's Seth Emerson that the investigation for the second allegation is in Oconee County.

Emerson also provided details from the incident report for the first allegation:

"According to an incident report released by police on Nov. 4, a 21-year-old woman told police that she went to a residence sometime after midnight on Oct. 29 after having some drinks and awoke to Anderson penetrating her while she was lying in bed. She stated that the act was not consensual and she was able to leave the residence."

Anderson turned himself in to police last Wednesday, and he was being held at Athens-Clarke County Jail. The linebacker has denied the allegation, per his attorney Steve Sadow:

"Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court. He will seek release on bond. Once again, Adam hopes and prays that the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and afford him the presumption of innocence that the law demands."

Sadow told Emerson that Anderson was released on a $25,000 bond. Anderson was initially arrested on a warrant, but police have not yet formally charged him.

Anderson is in his fourth season with the Bulldogs. He leads the team with five sacks.