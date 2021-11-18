Packers' Aaron Rodgers Plans to Play vs. Vikings After Missing Practice with Injury

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers popped up on the injury report after missing Wednesday's practice, but it doesn't appear to be too serious.

Rodgers acknowledged a toe injury he suffered while in COVID-19 isolation could keep him out of practice for the rest of the week, but he said he doesn't expect to miss Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I'm not sure what my status will be tomorrow or Friday, but I'd like to get out there if I'm feeling good enough," Rodgers told reporters. "But it's definitely a better week than last week being separated [during the quarantine], being able to go through all the meetings. I plan on being at practice on the field tomorrow, not sure how much involvement I'll do though."

Rodgers missing practice is not an ideal situation for the Packers. Despite Green Bay's Week 10 win over the Seattle Seahawks, the offense struggled to move the ball and Rodgers didn't look like his usual self in his return from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he believes Rodgers and the rest of the offense need time on the practice field to clean up some mistakes.

"We gotta get back out on the practice field," LaFleur said earlier this week. "We need those guys just to continue to work on the timing portion, making sure that the details of our route depths and our assignments are on point because I think right now if you just look at the offense as a whole, there is opportunity out there for us."

Rodgers threw for 292 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in the 17-0 win over Seattle. While he admitted there was some sloppy play on offense throughout the game, he didn't believe timing was an issue in particular.

"It's more little details," Rodgers said. "If you watch the film back, we had multiple mental errors and just little detail things that we didn't do very well, and those need to get cleaned up for sure. As far as the timing, I don't know if there was a lot of timing issues that we had, it was more of the details and in the schematics that we didn't do very well on Sunday."

The 8-2 Packers are far ahead in the NFC North, as the second-place Vikings are 4-5. With the Chicago Bears (3-6) and Detroit Lions (0-8-1) struggling this season, it looks like Green Bay will cruise to a division title for the third straight year.