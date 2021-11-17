Report: Mel Tucker, Michigan State Working on 10-year, $95m Contract Amid LSU Buzz

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Mel Tucker's success with Michigan State in 2021 has put him in a prime position to potentially get a lucrative raise.

Per Chris Solari and David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State is preparing a 10-year, $95 million contract extension for the 49-year-old.

This comes after ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported last month that Tucker was considered a candidate to replace Ed Orgeron as LSU's head coach.

