Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Apologizes for Throwing Pretzel at Fan During MNF

Kelly Stafford, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, has apologized for throwing a pretzel at a fan during Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

In response to a comment on Instagram (h/t TMZ Sports), Stafford explained a fan was "saying a bunch of things that were aggressive toward our crew but zero excuse" about her actions.

"I tried to apologize, but in the end knew I was wrong," she wrote. "Will always stand up for my guy and everyone I love, but obviously needed to do it completely different! I'm embarrassed too! Sorry you had to witness me in my weak moment!"

According to TMZ Sports, a fan sitting in the stands at Levi's Stadium began "trash talking" before Stafford threw a soft pretzel at the fan.

Security stepped in to deescalate the situation and move Stafford's group to a different area of the stadium.

Matthew Stafford is in his first season with the Rams after spending the previous 12 years with the Detroit Lions. He threw for 243 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on Monday.

The 49ers defeated the Rams 31-10, handing Los Angeles its second successive loss after a 7-1 start.