Eagles' Miles Sanders Designated to Return from IR After Ankle, Foot Injuries

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Wednesday that they've designated running back Miles Sanders to return from injured reserve as he recovers from ankle and foot injuries.

Sanders, who last played Oct. 24 against the Las Vegas Raiders, now faces a 21-day window to either be restored to the active roster, or he'll remain on IR for the remainder of the season.

The 2019 second-round pick was off to a solid start before the injuries despite failing to find the end zone through seven games. He'd rushed for 300 yards on 63 carries (4.8 yards per attempt) and caught 19 passes for 118 yards.

Philadelphia has leaned heavily on a committee approach to its backfield throughout the 2021 campaign.

Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott have been involved all season, and Jordan Howard has taken on an important role since being promoted from the practice squad after Sanders' injury. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is also a key factor in the team's rushing attack.

So it's hard to project what type of role Sanders will return to once activated.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Before Sanders' injuries, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he wanted the 24-year-old Penn State product more involved in the offense.

"Again, I understand the frustration," Sirianni told 94 WIP in mid-October (h/t Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports). "There's no doubt we've gotta get the ball to Miles more and we gotta be more balanced pass and run. I get their frustration. And like I said, we're doing everything we can to fix that."

Yet, with Howard playing well since being elevated, it could create a situation in which Philly simply rides the hot hand for the remainder of the regular season. The only guarantee may be Howard's presence in short-yardage situations after he's scored three times in three games.

Sanders' first chance to return will come Sunday in a Week 11 clash with the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. That's followed by road games against the New York Giants and New York Jets. The game against the Jets would represent his last chance for activation, though it'll likely happen sooner barring a setback.

The Eagles need all the help they can get to boost their 16th-ranked offense as they attempt to dig out of a 4-6 hole during the season's second half.