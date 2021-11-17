Klay Thompson Got 'Good Reports' in 5-on-5 Work for Injury Rehab, Warriors' Kerr Says

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said shooting guard Klay Thompson continues to make progress after his injury rehab moved to 5-on-5 practice sessions.

Kerr explained after Tuesday's win over the Brooklyn Nets there still isn't a firm timetable for Thompson's return, though. The five-time All-Star last played in June 2019, having missed the last two seasons with a torn ACL and a torn Achilles.

"I got good reports, and he's got to keep going. A two-year absence requires a lot of work," Kerr told reporters. "Not just a rehab, but the endurance, the strength, so it's great that he's playing 5-on-5, but it doesn't mean he's going to be ready to step on an NBA floor next week or something, but he's progressing really well."

The Warriors' dynasty has been put on hold the past two seasons while they worked to overcome numerous injuries, including the long-term absence by Thompson and a 2019-20 campaign where Stephen Curry was limited to just five appearances.

They've once again looked like a championship contender in the early stages of this season, posting an NBA best 12-2 record.

"You see what we're doing to start this year? And I'm not even out there yet. I'm just so excited," Thompson told Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated.

Golden State's strong start gives the team even more leeway to bring Thompson along slowly. It wouldn't be a surprise if he's placed on a minutes restriction once he returns to game action with the goal of building him up gradually before making him a full-go for the playoffs.

It's an approach further bolstered by the emergence of Jordan Poole, who's averaging 17.1 points through 14 starts alongside Curry in the backcourt.

The Warriors are also awaiting the return of James Wiseman, the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. He's been sidelined since April because of a knee injury.

So the Dubs' upside is evident given how they've played so far and the fact two key contributors will eventually rejoin the group, especially if Thompson can ultimately get back to the form he showcased before the injuries.

The 31-year-old Los Angeles native is one of the league's premier three-and-D players when at his best. He averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 threes, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals across 78 games in 2018-19.

His impending return is one of many reasons the Warriors' stock is on the rise as they look to re-establish themselves in the upper echelon after five straight Finals trips, including three titles, from 2015 through 2019.