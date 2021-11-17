Steve Nash Says Nets Not in 'That Category' with Warriors, Bucks, Bulls, Heat

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash does not believe his team is currently in the same elite category as the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.

"I just don't think we're in that category yet," Nash told reporters after a 117-99 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday. "We got a lot of work to do. ... I think the guys have been great as far as buying into what we want to do defensively. No one would have picked us as a top-10 defense to start the year."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.