Le'Veon Bell Released by Ravens After Playing 5 Games with Baltimore

Le'Veon Bell Released by Ravens After Playing 5 Games with BaltimoreNovember 16, 2021
The Baltimore Ravens have released running back Le'Veon Bell, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Bell reacted to the news Tuesday on social media:
Le'Veon Bell @LeVeonBell
this hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least, i’ve enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be 🖤💜 I appreciate Eric Decasta & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called an Raven <a href="https://t.co/428poGYsNO">pic.twitter.com/428poGYsNO</a>
Though Bell has been let go, CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported the Ravens may look to reunite with the veteran at some point in the future:
IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson
My understanding is that the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ravens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ravens</a> are still hoping that Le'Veon Bell can come back to their practice squad, at some point. As of right now, they are getting guys back and need the spot.
The 29-year-old was initially signed to the Ravens' practice squad in September after injuries to J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill and Gus Edwards. He finally reached the active roster in Week 4 but remained behind Devonta Freeman on the depth chart.
Bell appeared in five games for the Ravens, recording 83 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries. His mark of 2.7 yards per attempt was the lowest in his career.
Freeman has been much more effective for Baltimore this season, recording 223 rushing yards with 5.2 per carry. He also has 11 catches for 86 yards and three total touchdowns.
Latavius Murray has been out since Week 6 with an ankle injury but will share playing time with Freeman when healthy. Ty'Son Williams remains on the roster, though he has seen limited playing time in recent weeks.
Bell, meanwhile, could have a difficult time finding a new landing spot if he doesn't return to Baltimore.
He was once one of the top running backs in the NFL, earning three Pro Bowl selections while twice being named a first-team All-Pro with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He hasn't been nearly as effective since with the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs, totaling just 1,716 yards from scrimmage over the 2019 and '20 campaigns after missing all of 2018 because of a contract dispute with Pittsburgh.
With an average of just 3.4 yards per carry over the past three seasons, it seems Bell's best playing days are behind him.