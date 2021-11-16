TMZ: Clippers' Ivica Zubac Has Watch Worth over $20k Stolen from Home in Robbery

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac witnessed two people fleeing his property when he returned home Friday night to an apparent robbery in progress.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that Zubac called police, who cleared the home but weren't able to locate the suspects after they "ransacked" the house and escaped with items that included a Rolex watch valued over $20,000.

The Clippers were off Friday night amid a six-game homestand. Zubac left his home around 8 p.m. local time and returned at roughly midnight to find a ladder placed to his second-floor balcony, which the robbery suspects used to leave the home before jumping a fence to escape, per TMZ.

Police continue to investigate the matter.

It's the latest in a long line of burglaries at the homes of well-known individuals in L.A.

In 2018, police said MLB player Yasiel Puig and NFL player Robert Woods were among the growing list of victims as an organized group of burglars targeted celebrities based on the likelihood of their homes being unoccupied based on posts on social media and travel schedules, according to CNN's Faith Karimi and Cheri Mossburg.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

LAPD Chief Michel Moore told Richard Winton of the Los Angeles Times last week a new trend emerged where individuals would follow a celebrity to their home before robbing the residence.

"People need to be aware of the surroundings, especially leaving nightclubs, restaurants and what have you," LAPD Sgt. Hector Olivera said. "It seems that the suspects are targeting individuals [with] expensive jewelry, expensive cars and things of that nature."

Zubac has spent his entire six-year NBA career in Los Angeles. He started as a second-round pick of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2016 draft before joining the Clippers in a February 2019 trade.

The 24-year-old Croatian has averaged 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 13 appearances during the 2021-22 season.

L.A. returns to action Tuesday when it wraps up the homestand by hosting the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center.