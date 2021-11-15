Jimbo Fisher Shuts Down Exit Talk amid LSU Rumors: 'I Ain't Going Nowhere'

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

There is an LSU Tigers-sized coaching vacancy in the SEC West for the 2022 season, but Jimbo Fisher plans on returning to Texas A&M for a fifth year.

"I ain't going nowhere. I don't wanna be nowhere else," he told reporters Monday. "I love being right here."

He also pointed to the recruiting class coming in for the Aggies when asked about the LSU rumors and said, "We're gonna recruit an unbelievable class this year. So I'm either the dumbest human being on God's earth, OK, who's going to recruit all these guys to A&M so I can go across over here and go play against them."

Losing Fisher to a division rival would be quite the blow for Texas A&M, so his words are surely encouraging for fans hoping the school will remain competitive with Alabama and others in the SEC for the foreseeable future.

He coached at Florida State prior to joining the Aggies and went 83-23 over the course of eight seasons. He won a national championship during the 2013 campaign in the final season before the College Football Playoff system and then reached the four-team playoff in 2014.

Fisher started his tenure with Texas A&M in the 2018 campaign and is 33-13 overall.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

His most impressive season with the Aggies came last year when they were 9-1 and just missed the CFP thanks to their lone blemish in a showdown with the Crimson Tide. They beat Alabama this season but are just 7-3 thanks to losses to Arkansas, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

That 2022 recruiting class Fisher hyped up checks in at No. 5 in 247Sports' composite rankings after he landed the No. 8 class in 2021.

While LSU is a major job in notable recruiting territory, the future is bright in College Station as a result of Fisher's prowess on the trail. He would lose some of that momentum if he went to the Tigers when Ed Orgeron departs following the season, and that seems to be a deciding factor in his desire to stay put.

Texas A&M will look to improve its bowl outlook with its two final regular-season games against Prairie View A&M and LSU.