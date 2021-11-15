Richard Sherman Unlikely to Return From Calf Injury 'Anytime Soon,' Bucs' Arians Says

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman suffered a calf injury in pregame warmups before Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team, and it looks like he will be out for an extended period.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Monday that Sherman was diagnosed with a calf strain and he "doubts he'll be back any time soon." Arians added that they will have more clarity on the extent of Sherman's injury after he undergoes an MRI.

Sherman also suffered a calf injury that limited him to five games in the 2020 season when he was with the San Francisco 49ers. If he lands on injured reserve, it would be another setback for the 11-year veteran.

Sherman signed with Tampa Bay on Sept. 29 but has played in only three games this year. He was forced to miss time after going down with a hamstring injury during the Buccaneers' Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sherman is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team All-Pro. During his prime, the Stanford product was regarded as one of the best shutdown cornerbacks in the league. He has 36 career interceptions and 115 passes defended.

Tampa Bay has been dealing with a depleted defensive backfield for much of the season. Starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting suffered a dislocated elbow in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Fellow starter Carlton Davis has been sidelined since Week 4 due to a quad injury that he suffered against the New England Patriots. Dee Delaney, who replaced Sherman on Sunday against Washington, later suffered a concussion.

The Buccaneers ended up losing to Washington 29-19 in a disappointing performance full of mental errors and sloppy play. Arians laid into his team after the loss, saying, "the stupidity has to go away."

Tampa Bay will look to end its two-game skid in a Week 11 home game against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.