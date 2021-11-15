Bruce Arians Calls Out Bucs' Mistakes After WFT Loss: 'The Stupidity Has to Go Away'

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a surprising 29-19 loss to the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians wasn't happy with his team's effort, especially the self-inflicted mistakes throughout the game.

"Energy and passion are very fixable," Arians told reporters after the game. "The penalties -- they've gotta get corrected sooner or later. The first play of the game—they're shifting and we jump offsides. They don't even run a play and we jump offsides. The stupidity has to go away if we're gonna go anywhere."

Tampa Bay fell to 6-3 after its second consecutive loss. Coming off a bye week, the typically explosive offense of the Buccaneers mustered only six points in the first half.

"It's very disappointing," Arians said. "It's very alarming to watch the energy at every practice and show up with a lack of execution and energy that it takes to win on Sunday. We've got a lot of soul-searching to do."

Despite facing the 30th-ranked pass defense in the NFL, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady struggled with 220 yards, his second-lowest total of the season. He had two touchdowns but also threw two interceptions for the second straight game.

"We just never really played on our terms. We played behind the whole game. They played a good game. They had a good plan," Brady said. "It doesn't matter who you play if you have a bunch of self-inflicted errors too. We've gotta go out and execute the plays that were there."

The Buccaneers have made mental errors throughout the season. In their Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints, they committed 11 penalties. Arians didn't hold back when describing his team, but he added that the responsibility falls on the coaching staff.

"It has nothing to do with ability. It's about execution and being a smart football team. We're a very dumb football team. And that's a reflection on the coaches," he said.

Tampa Bay will look to stop its skid on Nov. 22 against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.