Kyle Kuzma: Cleveland and I 'Have Something in Common' After TV Station's LeBron Dig

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma took the chance to get in a dig at the city of Cleveland after its News 5 television station said in a chyron Kuzma "won an NBA championship thanks to LeBron James."

James, of course, led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the only title in the organization's history in the 2015-16 season. Kuzma won the lone title in his career with James on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2019-20 season.

The veteran forward was traded to the Washington Wizards this offseason in the Russell Westbrook deal, and it's been a positive move thus far. Kuzma is averaging 15 points and 9.2 rebounds per game while shooting a career-high 37.8 percent from three, and the Wizards have raced out to a 9-3 record.

The young Cavaliers, for what it's worth, are 9-5 on the year, led by impressive rookie Evan Mobley. So the city of Cleveland will likely recover just fine from Kuzma's burn.