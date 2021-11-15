Former Red Sox, Astros Shortstop Julio Lugo Dies at Age 45

AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser

Former MLB shortstop Julio Lugo has died of an apparent heart attack, his family told Enrique Rojas of ESPN.

Lugo would've turned 46 years old Tuesday.

The Dominican Republic native played 12 years in the majors with seven different organizations from 2000 to 2011, including three-plus seasons each with the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays. He also spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Boston Red Sox, helping the team win the World Series in 2007.

Lugo started all 14 postseason games for Boston during the title run, hitting .385 during the four-game sweep over the Colorado Rockies in the postseason.

The sure-handed defender finished his career with 1,279 hits and 198 stolen bases.

Lugo was also a positive clubhouse presence who made an impact on younger players:

Lugo's brother, Ruddy, also appeared in 102 major league games as a relief pitcher.