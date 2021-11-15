Deion Sanders Apologizes for JSU-Southern Postgame Scuffle: 'We Acted Like Idiots'

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

Deion Sanders is not happy with the way his Jackson State team handled itself at the end of Saturday's 21-17 victory over Southern.

There was a scuffle when some of the Tigers attempted to plant flags on the field of A.W. Mumford Stadium, and Sanders addressed the incident in an Instagram video.

"I want to formally apologize," he said. "We acted like idiots at the conclusion of the game. The gentlemen who thought it was proper to take flags out and plant them in the middle of the field were straight idiots. I want to apologize to all the fans, all the alumni, everybody associated with the Southern Jags. Hey man, that will never happen again."

The caption notably said, "That foolishness will not happen again on my watch."

Steven J. Gaither of HBCU Gameday shared a statement from the SWAC:

"The Southwestern Athletic Conference is currently reviewing the incident which took place at the conclusion of the Jackson State at Southern football game.

"After a comprehensive review the Conference Office will make a determination regarding necessary next steps in accordance with the league’s constitution and bylaws.

"The Southwestern Athletic Conference upholds a high standard of good sportsmanship and any conduct deemed detrimental to those efforts will be handled appropriately."

Jackson State lost to Southern by 20 points in last year's matchup during Sanders' first season as the head coach. However, the 21-17 win on Saturday underscored the overall improvement for the program under the Hall of Famer's guidance.

The Tigers are 9-1 this season with their only loss coming by five points to a UL Monroe team that is in the Sun Belt with a schedule that includes matchups against Kentucky, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, LSU and Louisiana.

Sanders' squad is 7-0 in conference and will look to continue playing well when it faces Alcorn State in its regular-season finale.

The Tigers surely won't look to plant any flags in celebration if they win their eighth straight game.