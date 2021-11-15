Darrel Williams' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Massive Game for Chiefs vs. Raiders

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Kansas City Chiefs looked to be in vintage form during Sunday night's 41-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Patrick Mahomes had his best game of the season, throwing for 406 yards and five touchdowns. He spread the ball around and one of his favorite targets was running back Darrel Williams. So what does this mean for Williams' fantasy prospects?

Williams ran the ball 11 times for 43 yards, but it was in the passing game where he impressed the most. The fourth-year running back caught all nine of his targets for 101 yards and a sensational 38-yard touchdown reception.

Williams trailed only Kansas City stars Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, who were both targeted 10 times in Sunday's victory. Williams' sure-handedness makes him a viable option in the Chiefs' passing game. He's been targeted four or more times in six games this season.

Williams began the year as the backup to second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but he was inserted into the starting role when Edwards-Helaire was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Edwards-Helaire is nearing a return, but Williams' play could lead to a shared backfield situation instead of reverting back to his backup role.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Despite Williams' stellar play on Sunday, the Kansas City offense is not kind to its running backs. The touchdown reception was Williams' first time reaching the end zone since Oct. 17 against the Washington Football Team. Edwards-Helaire has not had more than three targets in any of his five games this season, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

The boom-or-bust nature of the Chiefs backfield makes it hard to depend on Williams as a top fantasy option. He should be viewed as a high-end flex option with RB2 potential until Edwards-Helaire returns. Once that happens, Williams' fantasy outlook will take a major hit. Fantasy owners should continue to ride the Williams wave for as long as it lasts.