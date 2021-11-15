Report: Packers' Aaron Jones Set to Miss 1-2 Weeks After 'Mild' Knee Sprain Injury

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has reportedly been diagnosed with a "mild" MCL sprain and is expected to miss one-to-two weeks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones suffered the injury during Green Bay's Week 10 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field, leaving the game in the third quarter.

Jones is known for his versatility in Green Bay's offense. Through 10 games, he has 541 rushing yards and three scores to go along with 37 catches for 298 yards and another four touchdowns.

A fifth-year veteran out of UTEP, Jones is a workhorse running back for the Packers. He's had over 200 carries and 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons. He shared the league lead with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2019.

The 26-year-old was named to his first Pro Bowl last season after rushing for a career-high 1,104 yards with nine touchdowns. Jones signed a four-year, $48 million contract this past offseason to remain with Green Bay.

At 8-2, the Packers are one of the top contenders in the NFC this year. But losing Jones for any amount of time would make it hard for the team to maintain its status in the title hunt.

With Jones sidelined, second-year running back AJ Dillon will be thrust into the starting role. Against the Seahawks, Dillon carried the ball 21 times for 66 yards and two touchdowns and added two catches for 62 yards. Playing primarily as a backup, Dillon has 421 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season.

Green Bay doesn't have many other options behind Dillon. Rookie running back Kylin Hill is on injured reserve with a knee injury. Rookie Patrick Taylor, who has spent time on the Packers practice squad, will likely serve as the backup while Jones is sidelined.