Jake Paul Shoots Down Rematch vs. Tyron Woodley Despite MMA Legend Getting Tattoo

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Jake Paul is altering the deal.

Following their encounter in August, Paul and Tyron Woodley reached a handshake agreement that they'd have a rematch if Woodley got an "I love Jake Paul" tattoo. Woodley held up his end of the bargain, but Paul apparently isn't doing the same.

"I don't think people really wanna see Tyron vs Jake Paul again," the 24-year-old said to TMZ Sports. "He had his chance."

Paul's comments hit on the truth of the matter.

While he's a former UFC welterweight champion, Woodley isn't a fighter with a ton of crossover appeal

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via MMA Fighting's Damon Martin), Paul vs. Woodley garnered around 500,000 pay-per-view buys. By comparison, Paul's first-round knockout of Ben Askren in April passed the 1 million mark.

The Ohio native is scheduled to fight Tommy Fury on Dec. 18. Looking beyond that event, opposing Woodley again probably isn't the most lucrative option on the table.