    Kansas' Jared Casey Talks Game-Winner to Beat Texas; Had Never Played Offense for KU

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVNovember 14, 2021

    One of the biggest upsets of the college football season featured one of the most unlikely heroes.

    Jared Casey caught the game-winning pass on a two-point conversion to help Kansas earn a 57-56 overtime win over Texas. This wasn't just the biggest catch of the fullback's career—it was the first:

    Jesse Newell @jessenewell

    KU fullback/tight end walk-on Jared Casey from Plainville, Kansas — who caught the game-winning 2-point conversion — had never played a snap of offense for the Jayhawks until tonight. He filled in because of injury. "It just popped into my hands," he said. "A surreal moment." <a href="https://t.co/mJiAXA5wlS">pic.twitter.com/mJiAXA5wlS</a>

    Quarterback Jalon Daniels still found him in the biggest moment for a walk-off win:

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    KANSAS WENT FOR TWO AND GOT IT.<br><br>THE JAYHAWKS STUN TEXAS. <a href="https://t.co/h6VlqqWiQA">pic.twitter.com/h6VlqqWiQA</a>

    Kansas entered the day with eight straight losses and just one Big 12 win since the start of the 2019 season.

    The Jayhawks jumped out to a surprising 35-14 halftime lead before Texas stormed back to tie it 49-49 in the fourth quarter. The Longhorns scored the opening touchdown in overtime before Kansas responded with its own touchdown.

    The 31.5-point road underdogs decided to go for two and the win, allowing Casey to come through with one of the biggest plays of the year.

    He'll now be remembered for a long time in both Kansas and Texas.    

