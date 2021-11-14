Kansas' Jared Casey Talks Game-Winner to Beat Texas; Had Never Played Offense for KU

Kansas' Jared Casey Talks Game-Winner to Beat Texas; Had Never Played Offense for KUNovember 14, 2021
One of the biggest upsets of the college football season featured one of the most unlikely heroes.
Jared Casey caught the game-winning pass on a two-point conversion to help Kansas earn a 57-56 overtime win over Texas. This wasn't just the biggest catch of the fullback's career—it was the first:
Jesse Newell @jessenewell
KU fullback/tight end walk-on Jared Casey from Plainville, Kansas — who caught the game-winning 2-point conversion — had never played a snap of offense for the Jayhawks until tonight. He filled in because of injury. "It just popped into my hands," he said. "A surreal moment." <a href="https://t.co/mJiAXA5wlS">pic.twitter.com/mJiAXA5wlS</a>
Quarterback Jalon Daniels still found him in the biggest moment for a walk-off win:
Kansas entered the day with eight straight losses and just one Big 12 win since the start of the 2019 season.
The Jayhawks jumped out to a surprising 35-14 halftime lead before Texas stormed back to tie it 49-49 in the fourth quarter. The Longhorns scored the opening touchdown in overtime before Kansas responded with its own touchdown.
The 31.5-point road underdogs decided to go for two and the win, allowing Casey to come through with one of the biggest plays of the year.
He'll now be remembered for a long time in both Kansas and Texas.