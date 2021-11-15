Jalen Suggs Ruled Out for Magic vs. Hawks with Ankle Injury; Viewed as Day-to-Day

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

The Orlando Magic announced rookie Jalen Suggs will miss Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks with a sprained right ankle that leaves him day-to-day.

Suggs exited Sunday's loss to the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter with the right ankle sprain. The 20-year-old also missed time made during the Las Vegas Summer League while nursing a thumb injury.

Suggs, the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft who was a standout at Gonzaga, is in the midst of an inconsistent rookie season as Orlando's starting shooting guard. He's averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 31.2 percent shooting from the field and 20.3 percent shooting from deep.

R.J. Hampton figures to see more playing time whenever Suggs is sidelined throughout the 2021-22 campaign. Gary Harris could also see more time on the court.

Suggs is expected to be a foundational piece of Orlando's backcourt alongside Cole Anthony.