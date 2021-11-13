Odell Beckham Jr. Says Joining Rams 'Felt Right in My Heart and in My Soul'

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Odell Beckham Jr. hit the field as a member of the Los Angeles Rams for the first time on Friday before speaking to reporters about his decision to sign with the franchise after being waived by the Cleveland Browns.

The star wide receiver told reporters that he decided to join the Rams because it just felt right to him.

"I took a lot of time in the decision-making, and it wasn't to build anticipation or nothing," Beckham said. "This is my life and I feel like I've been through a lot. I'm at a point in my life where I'm ready to play football. I've dedicated, I've sacrificed a lot to be here. It just happened that this felt right in my heart and in my soul."

Rams linebacker Von Miller and cornerback Jalen Ramsey called Beckham when he became a free agent and convinced him to join them in L.A.

Beckham added: "This is a tremendous team. Have a great opportunity to do some great things, and I just want to be a part of it."

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 29-year-old will get his first chance to make an impression with his new team on Monday, as he is reportedly suiting up against the San Francisco 49ers in primetime.

Beckham wasn't initially projected to have a major impact in McVay's offense, but Robert Woods has since been ruled out with a torn ACL, leaving quarterback Matthew Stafford with Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Beckham as his top receivers.

The LSU product had just 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns in six games with the Browns this season. He hit waivers after his father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted a video on Instagram highlighting times when Browns QB Baker Mayfield didn't throw the ball to his son or missed him when he was open.

Beckham reportedly never reached out to Mayfield to address the issue, which accelerated his breakup with Cleveland.

The Rams are second in the NFC West with a 7-2 record. However, the team's acquisition of Beckham did nothing to help its Super Bowl odds as they are still behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills in betting, according to DraftKings.