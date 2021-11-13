Warriors Rumors: Klay Thompson 5-6 Weeks Away from Making Return from Injury

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is reportedly 5-6 weeks away from making his highly anticipated return to the court, per NBA reporter Jordan Schultz.

Thompson is making "steady progress" toward a return, Schultz adds, and is in "great shape."

