    Warriors Rumors: Klay Thompson 5-6 Weeks Away from Making Return from Injury

    Erin WalshNovember 14, 2021

    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is reportedly 5-6 weeks away from making his highly anticipated return to the court, per NBA reporter Jordan Schultz

    Thompson is making "steady progress" toward a return, Schultz adds, and is in "great shape." 

