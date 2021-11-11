Woj: Warriors' Klay Thompson Could Return from Achilles Injury Prior to Christmas

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors may be getting shooting guard Klay Thompson back before Christmas Day, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on NBA Countdown Wednesday:

"I'm told if he continues on his current course right now in rehab, that a target date for his return will be set probably within the next couple weeks. And It could be—there's optimism it could be as soon as December 20, December 23. The Warriors have home games before Christmas, and so the plan for Klay Thompson is to continue to ramp up.

"The Warriors'll go on a road trip in mid-December, and at that point, if Klay continues on this track, he'd go down and play with the Warriors' G League team. And the idea is, and the hope is, they'll have him back perhaps prior to Christmas."

Thompson suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. That injury kept him out for the entire 2019-20 season.

He then suffered a torn Achilles during a Nov. 18, 2020, workout that sidelined him for the 2020-21 season.

Regarding the dates Wojnarowski posited for a possible return, the Warriors will host the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 20 before welcoming the Memphis Grizzlies into town on Dec. 23. The Dubs will then visit the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day.

Before that stretch, the Warriors will go on a five-game Eastern Conference road trip Dec. 11-18, beginning with a date with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The five-time All-Star was a staple on all five Warrior teams that went to the NBA Finals each year from 2015 to 2019, winning it all in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

The two-time All-NBA player has averaged 19.5 points per game for his career while shooting 41.9 percent from three-point range. He averaged 21.5 points per game during the 2019-20 season.

A return would be a welcome sight for the team with the NBA's best record right now. The 9-1 Warriors have dominated the NBA through 10 games and are the only team to have fewer than three losses.

Adding a player like Thompson, even if he's been out for two years, would be a huge boost to a team looking for its sixth NBA Finals appearance since 2015.

For now, the Warriors are looking for their 10th win as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET in San Francisco's Chase Center.