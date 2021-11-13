Spencer Rattler Replaces Caleb Williams at QB for Oklahoma vs. Baylor

AP Photo/Alonzo Adams

After being benched early in the season because of on-field struggles, Spencer Rattler is back in at quarterback for Oklahoma.

The sophomore replaced Caleb Williams late in the third quarter of Saturday's game against Baylor. Williams was 8-of-17 for 84 yards and two interceptions before being benched.

Before head coach Lincoln Riley made the move, Sooners fans were chanting for Rattler to be put in the game.

Per Jason Kersey of The Athletic, Williams did have his throwing hand stepped on earlier in the game. It's unclear if his issues were related to an injury because of that incident.

Coming into Saturday, Williams had been playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the nation in three games as the starter. The freshman was 56-of-73 for 875 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Williams threw more interceptions in three quarters against Baylor than he did in his first seven games combined.

Rattler was the Sooners' starting quarterback for the first six games of the season. He was completing 74.3 percent of his passes during that span but had three touchdowns and three interceptions in three games before being benched midway through an Oct. 9 contest against Texas.

The 21-year-old entered this season as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. He was fantastic as a redshirt freshman in 2020 with a 67.5 completion percentage, 3,031 yards and 28 touchdown passes in 11 games.

Despite getting occasionally inconsistent play under center this season, Oklahoma (9-0) entered Saturday as one of four undefeated FBS teams (Georgia, Cincinnati, University of Texas San Antonio).

The Sooners are also ranked No. 8 in the College Football Playoff standings.

