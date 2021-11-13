Report: Bears' Cassius Marsh Fined for Controversial Taunting Penalty vs. Steelers

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

The NFL reportedly fined Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh $5,972 for the controversial taunting penalty called against him during Monday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reported Saturday that Marsh plans to appeal the fine.

Marsh was called for taunting after sacking Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter of Monday's game. He did his usual spinning jump-kick after the sack and then stared down the Pittsburgh sideline.

Controversy ensued because it appeared referee Tony Corrente bumped the Bears linebacker as he began to throw the flag for taunting.

"On my way to the sideline, I got hip-checked by the ref. It's pretty clear," Marsh told reporters. "If I was to do that to a ref or even touch a ref, we get kicked out of the game and possibly suspended and fined. I just think that that was incredibly inappropriate."

Corrente said the contact between them was incidental and the flag was a result of taunting.

"First of all, keep in mind that taunting is a point of emphasis this year," Corrente told a pool reporter after the game. "And with that said, I saw the player, after he made a big play, run toward the bench area of the Pittsburgh Steelers and posture in such a way that I felt he was taunting them."

The NFL stood by the taunting call, saying Marsh's actions warranted the 15-yard penalty:

Instead of having to punt on fourth down, the Steelers were awarded a first down because of the flag and went on to kick a field goal as part of a wild finish to the 29-27 Pittsburgh win.

The Bears are on their bye in Week 10. They return to action Nov. 21 when they host the Baltimore Ravens.

A timeline for a ruling on Marsh's appeal of the fine has not been revealed.