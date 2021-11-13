Draymond Green on Zach LaVine: 'You’re a F--king All-Star ... You Deserve Respect'

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

On the heels of forming a strong bond at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green heaped praise on Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine this week.

In an interview with Marcus Thompson II and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, Green talked about getting LaVine to embrace his status as a superstar player in the NBA:

"When you look at a guy as talented as Zach LaVine, the reality is nobody has taught him how to be Zach LaVine and not treated as this young kid who's up and coming in the league who's trying to figure it out. Like, no. You're a f--king All-Star. You figured it out. You deserve respect. And most importantly, you have the respect of your peers. Embody that. Because if you don't embody that, people can see through that and it will be used against you.

"He's one of those guys that's extremely talented, extremely confident, but doesn't really know how good he truly is, what he brings to the table. So it's just trying to teach him that. You are the face of a franchise, bro. How do you be that? He's never been on a team where anyone can really, truly teach him that. Or else he would've been that."

LaVine was named an All-Star for the first time in his career last season when he averaged career highs across the board with 27.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.4 three-pointers made per game.

Now, he is the top player on a Bulls team that is off to a red-hot start this season and sits third in the Eastern Conference with an 8-4 record.

