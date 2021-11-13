Woj: NBA's Tampering Investigations into Bulls, Heat Entering 'Advanced Stages'

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The NBA's tampering investigations into the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat for their sign-and-trade acquisitions of Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry, respectively, are entering the "advanced stages," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday's edition of NBA Countdown (25-second mark of video).

Wojnarowski said that penalties could include a fine of up to $10 million per team, the loss of draft picks and the suspension of team executives.

Wojnarowski and ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported on Aug. 7 that the league was looking into possible tampering violations on the Bulls' and Heat's parts, with a focus on early contact ahead of the free agency period:

The Bulls acquired Ball from the New Orleans Pelicans for Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash considerations. Ball signed with the Bulls for four years and $85 million.

The Heat got Lowry from the Toronto Raptors for Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa. Lowry signed with Miami for three years and $85 million.

Both acquisitions have proved fruitful for those teams. The 8-3 Bulls are tied for first in the Eastern Conference, with Ball averaging 12.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Lowry is posting 12.1 points, 7.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game for the 7-5 Heat.