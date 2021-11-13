Dennis Schroder Pours in 38, Celtics Down Bucks in OT with Giannis out Injured

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics took down the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night in a 122-113 overtime win at TD Garden to move to 6-6 on the season following a big win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

Amid a rough start to the season for the C's, Jayson Tatum continues to impress. However, Dennis Schroder and Marcus Smart were crucial to getting the Celtics back to .500.

Notable Stats

Dennis Schroder, PG, BOS: 38 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL

Bobby Portis, C, MIL: 22 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST

Jayson Tatum, SF, BOS: 27 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST, 2 BLK

Jrue Holiday, PG, MIL: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 13 AST

Marcus Smart, SG, BOS: 19 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL

Dennis Schroder, Marcus Smart Solid Supporting Cast for Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum is expected to play a major role in each of Boston's games, but let's take a look at some other players who were particularly effective Friday night.

Dennis Schroder was impressive for the C's against Milwaukee. He led the team with 14 points on 8-of-18 shooting overall in the first quarter and also had two assists. However, he was less effective in the second quarter, going 0-for-3 from the field, failing to add to his point total, and recording just one rebound. He also turned the ball over three times.

Schroder was much better in the third and fourth quarters.

In addition to Schroder, Marcus Smart was also effective against the Bucks. While he went 0-for-3 shooting in the first quarter, he started to heat up in the second, scoring five points while adding one rebound, three assists and a steal.

The third quarter was where Smart shined, though, helping give Boston an 88-81 lead entering the fourth quarter. He tallied 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and another steal in the third.

He continued that intensity in the fourth quarter, though he wasn't as effective, tallying two points, one rebound and one assist.

Friday's game marked Smart's best of the season. He had been averaging nine points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 32.6 percent from the field and 28.1 percent from deep in 10 games.

He shot 54 percent from the field and 40 percent from deep against the Bucks.

Schroder's 38-point night marked his best of the season and his third consecutive 20-plus point game as he's been one of Boston's most consistent scorers this season. If he continues on this pace, the Celtics should be in good hands moving forward provided some other players step up.

Milwaukee Impresses Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's Absence

Antetokounmpo would have been a major talking point in Friday's game, but he was ruled out with an ankle injury. The Bucks got even contributions from each of their starters Friday night in a valiant effort.

Portis started things off in the first quarter going 5-for-6 from the field for 10 points, which led Milwaukee. He also had two rebounds.

However, Portis cooled off in the second quarter, failing to add to his point total, while Jrue Holiday emerged, tallying eight points, two rebounds and two assists. Portis also failed to score in the third quarter before scoring seven points in the fourth.

Grayson Allen and George Hill were also impressive Friday night, combining for 37 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists. Holiday finished with an impressive 17 points, 6 rebounds and 13 assists.

With Antetokounmpo sidelined, the Bucks needed solid scoring from each of their starters, and luckily, that's exactly what they got. Even Milwaukee's bench was solid, combining for 22 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.

While the Bucks definitely need Antetokounmpo to be successful, their effort on Friday night tells us a lot about the defending NBA champions. They aren't going to give up just because their best player is sidelined.

What's Next?

The Celtics will be on the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night, while the Bucks don't play again until Sunday when they travel to face the Atlanta Hawks.