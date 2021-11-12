Cardinals' Chandler Jones Fined $10,300 for Freddie Joe Nunn T-Shirt Tribute

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones was fined $10,300 for lifting up his jersey to reveal a tribute to Freddie Joe Nunn during a 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Jones revealed an "RIP Freddie Joe Nunn" T-shirt after sacking 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to become Arizona's all-time sack leader with 67 sacks across six seasons.

Nunn, who died on Oct. 16, had been the franchise's record holder for sacks since 1992. According to Florio, Nunn's family reached out to Jones to thank him for the gesture.

Nunn played in the NFL from 1985-1996 and spent nine of his 12 seasons with the Cardinals, recording 66.5 sacks in 131 games. He finished his career with the Indianapolis Colts.