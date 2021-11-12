TCU RB Zach Evans Says 'We Want Deion Sanders' as New Head Coach

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

If TCU running back Zach Evans has any sway with the athletic department, Deion Sanders will be the school's next head football coach.

The sophomore tweeted very matter-of-factly that he wants the Horned Frogs to hire the Pro Football Hall of Famer:

Evans' comment comes after Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported on Tuesday that Sanders is "squarely in the mix" for the TCU job after an "impressive" first interview with the school's selection committee.

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati announced on Sunday a parting of ways with Gary Patterson. Assistant coach Jerry Kill will take over as head coach on an interim basis for the rest of the season.

The 61-year-old Patterson was in his 22nd season with the program. He finished 181-79 with six conference titles, including a Big 12 championship in 2014, in 260 games as TCU head coach.

Sanders is in his second season as head coach at Jackson State. Primetime has led the Tigers to a 12-4 record overall, including an 8-1 mark through nine games this season.

TCU was off to a 3-5 start under Patterson. The program is on track for its fourth losing season since 2013.