Browns' John Johnson Questions Odell Beckham Jr. to Rams: I Don't Know How That Works

Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III questioned how wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will fit in the Los Angeles Rams' offense.

Beckham, who signed with the Rams after being released by the Browns, will face plenty of competition for targets from Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and Tyler Higbee.

"I don't know how that's going to work," Johnson told reporters Thursday. "... I just feel like they had a good thing going, like a complete offense. From being in L.A., I know for a fact the offense runs through Cooper Kupp. Even in the run game, the pass game, the screen game, it kind of runs through Cooper Kupp. Obviously, Odell's a big name. He's going to want that attention as well. So it'll be interesting."

