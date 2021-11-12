John Harbaugh Says Ravens' Loss to Dolphins 'Falls Squarely on Me'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a surprising 22-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, and head coach John Harbaugh is placing the blame solely on himself.

"This falls squarely on me," Harbaugh told reporters after the game. "We just weren’t ready. That’s on me.

"They’re blitzing us and we just didn’t handle it," he continued. "We just played poorly and it starts with me."

The Dolphins improved to 3-7 while the Ravens fell to 6-3. Baltimore had a streak of 51 straight regular-season games with at least 14 points snapped. It was the second-longest such streak in NFL history behind only the New England Patriots, who had a run of 63 games from 2009-13.

The Ravens struggled to get going against Miami's pressure. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson went 26-for-43 passing for 238 yards and a touchdown, but he was sacked four times. He also rushed only nine times for 39 yards.

Miami cornerback Xavien Howard had a 49-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Jason Sanders kicked three field goals. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who didn't start the game due to a broken finger on his throwing hand, capped the scoring with a one-yard touchdown run.

Miami lost starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett to a knee injury in the third quarter.

After starting the season 5-1, Baltimore has lost two of its last three games. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey called the loss "a good wake-up call for players and coaches."

Baltimore will have extra time to evaluate and will look to bounce back Nov. 21 against the Chicago Bears.