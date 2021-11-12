Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Myles Turner Ejected After Pacers vs. Jazz Altercation

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

A tussle between Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner led to four players being ejected Thursday evening.

Gobert and Turner got into it underneath the Pacers' basket in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena.

Joe Ingles and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz were also ejected. Ingles got in Turner's face and made contact with an official, per Tony Jones of The Athletic.

An animated Mitchell had to be held back by security and officials in the scrum that followed.

Per Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune, Jazz head coach Quin Snyder also had to be restrained by security during referee Ed Malloy's review.

The television broadcast initially cut away from the first part of the Turner-Gobert fight as the game action moved to the other end, but Rob Perez of Underdog Fantasy and Michael Gallagher of Establish the Run both showed clips of how the fracas unfolded.

Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune provided more insight:

Indiana ended up winning 111-100 behind Malcolm Brogdon's 30 points.