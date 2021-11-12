Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Dolphins Were Willing to Deal 3 1st-Round Picks, More

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Miami Dolphins apparently were at least willing to meet the Houston Texans' asking price for Deshaun Watson.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer (via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald) reported the Dolphins were prepared to put three first-round picks and two second-round picks on the table for Watson. However, the deal was contingent on Watson settling his 22 civil lawsuits tied to allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

